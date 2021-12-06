CBA/J-D ice hockey blanks Auburn, falls to Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once again, the area’s pair of varsity ice hockey teams will go across town to play home games during the 2021-22 season.

Both Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt and Fayetteville-Manlius will find themselves at State Fair Coliseum, looking to move up the area ranks, though early results indicated how tough that could be.

The Hornets were drilled, 8-1, by Skaneateles in its Nov. 26 opener at Allyn Arena, preventing a shutout when Walker Thomson scored in the second period, assisted by Joey Leveroni. Chris Finger made 30 saves as Garrett Krieger paced Skaneateles with three goals and two assists.

CBA/J-D had a far better debut against Skaneateles’ neighbors from Auburn last Tuesday at the Coliseum, keeping the Maroons off the board while breezing to a 4-0 victory.

The Brothers converted twice in the first period and once more in each of the next two periods as Nate Vault and Finn Wheeler led the way, each getting one goal and one assist.

Quinn Wimer and Seamus Nicholson had the other goals, with Seamus McIntyre, Gavin Dunford and Will Sharlow joining Vault and Wheeler in the assist column. Joe Salvador stopped all 17 Auburn shots he faced.

On Friday night, CBA/J-D would go to Lysander to take on Baldwinsville, where it was shut out in the first two periods and could not recover from that drought, falling to the Bees 5-2.

Vault and James Stanton were able to get on the board in the third period, with assists going to Alan Binsack and Mike Giamartino. Salvador had 18 saves as Matt Carner, with two goals, and Fernando Moreno, with a goal and two assists, paced B’ville.

F-M met Mohawk Valley on Saturday at State Fair Coliseum and, reversing what CBA/J-D did, win following a defeat, the Hornets topping the Raiders 4-2.

A 2-0 first-period margin proved important, F-M withstanding Mohawk Valley’s mid-game surge to stay in front and tacking on a late insurance goal.

Colden Ives had two of the Hornets’ goals. Brady Moore had one goal and one assist, with Jonas Oesterle also converting. Gavin Patnode had two assists as Thomson and Mike LaDuke each got single assists.