ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

CBA/J-D ice hockey blanks Auburn, falls to Baldwinsville

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once again, the area’s pair of varsity ice hockey teams will go across town to play home games during the 2021-22 season.

Both Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt and Fayetteville-Manlius will find themselves at State Fair Coliseum, looking to move up the area ranks, though early results indicated how tough that could be.

The Hornets were drilled, 8-1, by Skaneateles in its Nov. 26 opener at Allyn Arena, preventing a shutout when Walker Thomson scored in the second period, assisted by Joey Leveroni. Chris Finger made 30 saves as Garrett Krieger paced Skaneateles with three goals and two assists.

CBA/J-D had a far better debut against Skaneateles’ neighbors from Auburn last Tuesday at the Coliseum, keeping the Maroons off the board while breezing to a 4-0 victory.

The Brothers converted twice in the first period and once more in each of the next two periods as Nate Vault and Finn Wheeler led the way, each getting one goal and one assist.

Quinn Wimer and Seamus Nicholson had the other goals, with Seamus McIntyre, Gavin Dunford and Will Sharlow joining Vault and Wheeler in the assist column. Joe Salvador stopped all 17 Auburn shots he faced.

On Friday night, CBA/J-D would go to Lysander to take on Baldwinsville, where it was shut out in the first two periods and could not recover from that drought, falling to the Bees 5-2.

Vault and James Stanton were able to get on the board in the third period, with assists going to Alan Binsack and Mike Giamartino. Salvador had 18 saves as Matt Carner, with two goals, and Fernando Moreno, with a goal and two assists, paced B’ville.

F-M met Mohawk Valley on Saturday at State Fair Coliseum and, reversing what CBA/J-D did, win following a defeat, the Hornets topping the Raiders 4-2.

A 2-0 first-period margin proved important, F-M withstanding Mohawk Valley’s mid-game surge to stay in front and tacking on a late insurance goal.

Colden Ives had two of the Hornets’ goals. Brady Moore had one goal and one assist, with Jonas Oesterle also converting. Gavin Patnode had two assists as Thomson and Mike LaDuke each got single assists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE – For their second meet of the season, area high school indoor track and field teams spent Wednesday and Thursday at SRC Arena for the Oscar Jensen Relays. Marcellus and Westhill had both won sessions of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet a week earlier. Now, in the second session of the Jensen meet, the boys Mustangs would prevail again.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE -No one could catch the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team during Wednesday’s first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena. Picking up 105 points, the Bees turned back 17 challengers, including second-place Fayetteville-Manlius, who with 79 points was the only side close as Liverpool (53 points) was a distant third.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Lysander, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
City
Skaneateles, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA’s Occhino bowls 300 game in win over Bishop Grimes

MATTYDALE – In what has already proven a memorable and historic month for Christian Brothers Academy athletics, eighth-grade bowler Eliana Occhino added to that history. Already establishing herself as one of the top girls bowlers in the Section III ranks, Occhino became the first player, female or male, to record a 300 game in the section in Thursday’s match against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball rallies past Westhill

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though a full winter’s worth of games still lay ahead, it’s doubtful that the Marcellus boys basketball team would ever feel as much satisfaction as it did on the first day of December. Trailing long-time nemesis Westhill going into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs closed on a...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees humbled by West Genesee in opening week

ONONDAGA COUNTY – There was no gentle way for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to move into the 2021-22 season. Instead of games against overmatched opposition, the Bees instead met up with long-time rival West Genesee last Tuesday night at Shove Park in Camillus. And while the effort never waned, B’ville was overwhelmed in a […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville swimmers rally, defeat Liverpool 92-84

LIVERPOOL – For a long time, the Baldwinsville boys swim team would find that it could not keep pace with its neighbors from Liverpool, who long dominated the local large-school scene. All of this made Tuesday’s 92-84 victory by the Bees over the Warriors that much more satisfying, as B’ville trailed most of the meet […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hockey
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides. Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars handle Elmira, 62-47

CICERO – All sorts of noteworthy and worthwhile events surrounded the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team before it even took the court to start the 2021-22 season. To start with, while the Northstars returned several good players from last winter’s 8-4 team, it would not have back star forward Jerrod Hills, who decided to concentrate […]
CICERO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Cba J D#State Fair Coliseum#Hornets#Maroons#Brothers#Vault And Wheeler#Raiders 4 2
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys swimmers defeat Auburn

AUBURN – Underway once more, the West Genesee boys swim team proved successful on the first day of December. The Wildcats’ season opener at Auburn saw the Maroons win most of the races on the card, but WG’s superior depth led to an 89-73 victory. Ryan Goshow earned the Wildcats’...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville girls basketball sweeps to pair of opening wins

BALDIWNSVILLE – A great opportunity to climb to the top of the area Class AA ranks stands right in front of the Baldwinsville girls basketball team. The Bees went 7-3 last winter, second only to unbeaten Cicero-North Syracuse in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, and the Northstars had many of its top players, including Jessica Cook, graduate.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season. In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track sweeps at MVITA meet

UTICA – Both of the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams made their way to Utica College’s Hutton Dome to open their 2021-22 seasons in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Relays. And each of those sides would win, the boys Hornets earning 86 points to nearly lap runner-up Camden...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, MPH volleyball both start 1-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three area high schools have their girls volleyball teams still play a winter schedule – East Syracuse Minoa, Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill. Each of them would get underway last week, with the Spartans finding immediate success during last Monday’s three-set sweep of the Oneida Indians. ESM dominated each […]
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
990
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy