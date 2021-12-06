76-year-old Donna Repp killed after a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway (San Bernardino, CA)
On Tuesday, 76-year-old Donna Repp, a resident of Diamond Bar, was killed following a traffic collision on 210 Freeway.
As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place west of Del Rosa Avenue.
December 6, 2021
