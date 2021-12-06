ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

76-year-old Donna Repp killed after a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway (San Bernardino, CA)

 6 days ago

On Tuesday, 76-year-old Donna Repp, a resident of Diamond Bar, was killed following a traffic collision on 210 Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place west of Del Rosa Avenue.

December 6, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

