NYC Announces The Nation’s First-Ever COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Workers

The mandate will be in effect beginning December 27th.

Per Commissioner Dave Chokshi’s order, all private sector employees will be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This mandate is a result of a “proactive” step to combat COVID-19 cases and the new Omnicron variant in NYC.

This mandate will apply to over 184,000 businesses. Mayor de Blasio shared that further guidance will be issued come December 15th, along with a call center and outreach efforts to support businesses.

Additionally, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers must show proof of their two doses for all indoor entertainment, fitness, and dining under the Key to NYC as of December 27th—even children from 5-11 years old must show proof of vaccination for indoor activities starting December 14th. Find out more here .

