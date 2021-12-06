ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Announces The Nation’s First-Ever COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Workers

By Justine Golata
 3 days ago

The mandate will be in effect beginning December 27th.

Per Commissioner Dave Chokshi’s order, all private sector employees will be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This mandate is a result of a “proactive” step to combat COVID-19 cases and the new Omnicron variant in NYC.

This mandate will apply to over 184,000 businesses. Mayor de Blasio shared that further guidance will be issued come December 15th, along with a call center and outreach efforts to support businesses.

Additionally, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers must show proof of their two doses for all indoor entertainment, fitness, and dining under the Key to NYC as of December 27th—even children from 5-11 years old must show proof of vaccination for indoor activities starting December 14th. Find out more here .

See also: An Indoor Mask Advisory Is Back In Effect For NYC Due To New Variant Risk

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

An Indoor Mask Advisory Is Back In Effect For NYC Due To New Variant Risk

Mayor de Blasio has reissued a face mask advisory in NYC, asking New Yorkers to wear masks in public indoor settings (regardless of vaccination status). It comes as news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading through other parts of the world, from Europe to South Africa — though it has not been detected in NYC (or the U.S.) as of yet. As of Monday, Nov. 29, cases were discovered in North America for the first time, in Canada.
All NYC Residents 18+ Can Now Receive The COVID-19 Booster

The city is trying to make it easier than ever for New Yorkers to stay safe over the holiday season, and that includes making the COVID-19 booster shot even more accessible. Before, those who met certain criteria were strongly encouraged to get the booster (“ should ” receive it): people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; those 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings; and New Yorkers 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions. Other groups who were eligible (“ may ” receive it) were New Yorkers aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, along with New Yorkers aged 18-64 years who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
