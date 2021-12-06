ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

3 Ways to Normalize Money Talk With Fellow Creators

By Nikki Brown
BlogHer
BlogHer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5HPP_0dFKbMYC00

I think there are a lot of topics that feel easier to talk about with strangers instead of friends. Personal finance is one of them. Until recent times, unequal pay was normalized and rarely talked about in popular culture. This was especially true for women of virtually all backgrounds. Whether you were a business owner navigating tax season, an influencer pitching a brand partnership , or a 9-5er negotiating a higher salary, society didn’t exactly encourage us to have open exchanges with each other.

Though progress is slow, perceptions are shifting for creators. Women are disrupting the venture capital space, funding options are more diverse, and “fin-fluencers” are basically celebs. We’re also seeing more research around how women and girls engage with their finances. A recent survey conducted by Stash , a personal finance app that helps make investing easy and affordable, reveals some sobering yet hopeful data.

“Women can accomplish amazing things when we support each other, yet new research from Stash found that the majority of women today (58%) don’t feel they have another woman in their life they can go to for financial advice,” says Mindy Yu, Director of Investments at Stash.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8vrE_0dFKbMYC00

Other highlights include:

  • Men are nearly 2x as likely to have learned about investing when they were younger compared to women (39% vs 22%)
  • Talking with others can make a huge difference, helping people feel more supported (48%) and informed about their financial decisions (43%), yet 40% of people hold back on talking with friends because of long-standing taboos around talking about money
  • Nearly half of women (47%) feel confident in their short-term financial decisions, but don’t know where to start when it comes to long-term financial decision

It’s inevitable that all of us will have to make important financial decisions at every stage of our lives. If you’re a bootstrapping content creator or entrepreneur, feeling comfortable enough to start conversations about money is even more vital.

“By having conversations about personal finance, we can encourage and empower women everywhere to invest in themselves and build wealth,” says Yu. “But how do you begin to normalize having these discussions when 40% of people still believe there is a stigma associated with talking about money with others?”

Here are three easy ways you can get started today:

Share a Financial Goal Or Ask a Question

“Get the dialogue started by asking for advice or sharing a financial goal with others. Odds are, you’re not the only one thinking about finances, and as soon as you say something, others will likely chime in to offer advice, share an anecdote, or ask questions about their own financial situations.”

Share Resources

“Many people build their financial knowledge by doing research online or using tools, like Stash, that can share personalized advice and resources to help you up your financial literacy. Share your go-to financial blog, podcast, or influencer with others, and see if they have any resources they like. This is an easy way to initiate conversations around money while building a bank of resources to invest in your financial future.”

Be Direct & Leverage the Power of Networking

“Your network is priceless when it comes to receiving advice and growing your career. As you continue to network with other female entrepreneurs, be direct and ask people if they’d be open to connecting on advice related to money such as negotiating contracts or investing. This helps break the taboo and turn conversations around money into a productive and impactful discussion for everyone involved.”

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility

Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all. According to the US Labor Department, stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are...
JOBS
BlogHer

Pinterest Predictions for 2022, Updates to LinkedIn Creator Mode, & Other Social Media Updates

A weekly round-up of social media updates. We’re not even through the Christmas leg of the holidays, but brands and socials are already touting trends for the new year. Read on for a look at Pinterest’s trend predictions for 2022, plus the latest updates to sweep through LinkedIn Creator Mode and Instagram Stories. See Into the Future with Pinterest’s Predictions for 2022 Whether you use Pinterest for pleasure, business, or brand marketing, their 2022 trend predictions are sure to help you strategize content for the coming year. The 2022 trend report features thirty-five anticipated trends, each accompanied by an in-depth explanation of how exactly...
INTERNET
BlogHer

Everything You Need to Know About the SHE Media Partner Network

The SHE Media Partner Network is an advertising network for publishers and content creators. The partner network helps to build, scale, and grow the business of publishers in various industries and of various sizes. Using our width and breadth of experience in the industry we provide a sustainable and proven economic model that is trusted by our over 5,000 publishers, creators, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. We connect publishers with advertisers through programmatic ad buying, direct brand buying, and exclusive deals. It doesn’t stop there. In addition to connecting our partner brands with advertisers, we also help them grow their business and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Entrepreneurs
Distractify

TikTok Just Launched Creator Next, a New Way for Creators to Make Money

In its latest bid to keep creators tied to its platform, TikTok has launched a new feature called Creator Next. The new feature is coming alongside a slate of new features that will make it easier for TikTok creators to earn money off of the content they create. Now, as Creator Next is slowly introduced, many users and creators are wondering exactly what the new feature is.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
smallbiztrends.com

Wow! This Many Americans Made Money as a Creator in 2021

The first ever sizing study has revealed 2021 to be the year of the content creator, with 11.5 million Americans contributing to the Creator Economy by generating income from social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. The study was conducted by MBO Partners and also revealed that 7.1 million...
ECONOMY
okcfox.com

What to talk about before lending loved ones money

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Trying to help a friend or family member financially could have disastrous results. It all boils down to expectations because even with the best of intentions, lending money to a loved one has impacted nearly half of Americans, and they say they've regretted it. The economy...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Forbes

Four Proven Ways To Buy Happiness With Money

“It is the preoccupation with possessions, more than anything else, that prevents us from living freely and nobly.” – Bertrand Russell. The relationship between money and happiness is complex. Some studies have found that having more money is associated with a greater sense of well-being and fulfillment. This makes sense. Money provides greater security against the unknown, more options and opportunities, and a greater sense of control over our lives.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tampa Bay Times

How to talk money with your parents this holiday

Holiday gatherings may present an opportunity to talk to your parents about important money issues, such as estate planning or long-term care. The need to discuss this stuff may feel particularly acute if you don’t see your folks often or these are the first holidays you’ll be together since the pandemic started.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brown Daily Herald

Brown content creators talk internet celebrity, hate

As TikTok and similar social media platforms continue to dominate young people’s screens and content consumption, some students have managed to build a large Internet following of their own as content creators. But that fame, like celebrity found outside the social media sphere, is not without its downsides. The Herald...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

The best ways to save money online

The internet has given us so much power. It’s made it easier to find work, do business, shop, communicate, and be entertained, completely changing the way many of us live our lives. Being connected to the World Wide Web also provides us with a range of tools that can help...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wicked Local

MONEY TALKS: How about a nudge?

The vast majority of news media (however you wish to define that) spend the vast majority of its time trying to scare the heck out of you with regards to investing in stocks. Bad news about anything sells better than good news, but especially so in the stock market. That will not be the case here.
STOCKS
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus checks are available before Christmas – how to get yours

One final stimulus check is scheduled to go out next week to some 36 million US households, as the last in a six-check series of payments that began in July. “Scheduled” is the operative word here, however. Because while that’s the last payment recipients can count on with a single, specific date? Some people actually have a chance to get at least one more. It depends on their personal situation, such as where they live. And if their annual income saw a bigger-than-expected swing, either for the worse or better, last year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
31
Followers
168
Post
705
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy