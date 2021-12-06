Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, And St. Vincent Lost Their Album Of The Year Grammy Nominations For Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” After An Apparent “Submission Error” Incorrectly Listed Them As Full Cowriters

Taylor Swift and St Vincent have found themselves dropped from an Album of the Year nomination due to a submission error.Both artists, plus producer Jack Antonoff, were listed as nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour, due to the pop singer crediting them for her song “Deja Vu” because of its faint similarities to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer”.However, Variety reports that a songwriting submission error led to the inclusion, and has since been rectified, along with several other listings.The nominations list is usually updated and revised at least once after its initial release.The Recording Academy said it is not...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO