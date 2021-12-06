ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, And St. Vincent Lost Their Album Of The Year Grammy Nominations For Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” After An Apparent “Submission Error” Incorrectly Listed Them As Full Cowriters

By Leyla Mohammed
Cover picture for the articleThe Grammys have withdrawn Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as nominees on Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour after they had been included due to a submission error. Sour, Rodrigo’s debut album, has seen huge success following its release in May. Not only did Sour chart at the top spot in...

