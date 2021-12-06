Italy reports 92 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 9,503 new cases

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy reported 92 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 43 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,503 from 15,021.

Italy has registered 134,287 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.12 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,879 on Monday, up from 5,597 a day earlier.

There were 45 new admissions to intensive care units, same as Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 743 from a previous 736.

Some 301,560 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 525,108, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)