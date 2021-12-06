Watch The Regrettes in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

L.A. punks The Regrettes join Audacy host Megan Holiday in the DTS Sound Space for a special performance and interview on Sunday, December 12 at 8:45PM ET/PT. Watch it all right here, only from Audacy!

We'll be chatting with The Regrettes exactly one week after partying with us in the sand and surf of Fort Lauderdale, FL at Audacy Beach Festival on Saturday, December 4.

The band also just shared their newest single, “You’re So F***ing Pretty,” out now via Warner. “It's the first time I've ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I'm bisexual," singer Lydia Night says in a press release for the track and music video.

PLUS -- don't miss The Regrettes on the road! The group will be hitting cities across the U.S. with a run of tour dates and festival appearances kicking off in January of 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10.

The Regrettes upcoming Get The F*ck Out of LA Tour dates:

Jan 24 | Fort Collins, CO | The Aggie Theatre

Jan 25 | Colorado Springs, CO | The Black Sheep

Jan 27 | Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard

Jan 28 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Jan 29 | Milwaukee, WI | Rave II

Jan 30 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s

Feb 1 | Buffalo, NY | Rec Room

Feb 3 | Syracuse, NY | Westcott Theatre

Feb 4 | Burlington, VT | Higher Ground

Feb 5 | Poughkeepsie, NY | The Chance Theatre

Feb 6 | Albany, NY | Empire Live

Feb 9 | Richmond, VA | The Broadberry

Feb 11 | Louisville, KY | Headliners Music Hall

Feb 12 | Cincinnati, OH | The Ballroom – Taft Theatre

Feb 15 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre

Feb 16 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live – The Studio

Feb 17 | San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger

Apr 29 - May 01 | Atlanta, GA | Shaky Knees Festival

Jun 06 | Madrid, Spain | Mad Cool Festival

Jul 08 | Glasgow, UK | TRNSMT Festival

Watch our full chat and performance with The Regrettes this Sunday at 8:45PM ET/PT -- PLUS, stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space .

