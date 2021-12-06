ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Regrettes in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

L.A. punks The Regrettes join Audacy host Megan Holiday in the DTS Sound Space for a special performance and interview on Sunday, December 12 at 8:45PM ET/PT. Watch it all right here, only from Audacy!

We'll be chatting with The Regrettes exactly one week after partying with us in the sand and surf of Fort Lauderdale, FL at Audacy Beach Festival on Saturday, December 4.

The band also just shared their newest single, “You’re So F***ing Pretty,” out now via Warner. “It's the first time I've ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I'm bisexual," singer Lydia Night says in a press release for the track and music video.

PLUS -- don't miss The Regrettes on the road! The group will be hitting cities across the U.S. with a run of tour dates and festival appearances kicking off in January of 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10.

The Regrettes upcoming Get The F*ck Out of LA Tour dates:

Jan 24 | Fort Collins, CO | The Aggie Theatre
Jan 25 | Colorado Springs, CO | The Black Sheep
Jan 27 | Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard
Jan 28 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
Jan 29 | Milwaukee, WI | Rave II
Jan 30 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s
Feb 1 | Buffalo, NY | Rec Room
Feb 3 | Syracuse, NY | Westcott Theatre
Feb 4 | Burlington, VT | Higher Ground
Feb 5 | Poughkeepsie, NY | The Chance Theatre
Feb 6 | Albany, NY | Empire Live
Feb 9 | Richmond, VA | The Broadberry
Feb 11 | Louisville, KY | Headliners Music Hall
Feb 12 | Cincinnati, OH | The Ballroom – Taft Theatre
Feb 15 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre
Feb 16 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live – The Studio
Feb 17 | San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger
Apr 29 - May 01 | Atlanta, GA | Shaky Knees Festival
Jun 06 | Madrid, Spain | Mad Cool Festival
Jul 08 | Glasgow, UK | TRNSMT Festival

Watch our full chat and performance with The Regrettes this Sunday at 8:45PM ET/PT -- PLUS, stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's Punk Party , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

