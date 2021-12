OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 8 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 8 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 3/4 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 108.19 points and January crude oil is up $0.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.240 and February gold is up $7.10 per ounce. Soybean meal and winter wheat markets are the winners so far on Friday, while corn and bean oil remain under pressure. Word is that long meal/short oil spreading is taking place. Rumors abound that China is picking up French and Argentine wheat (the latter most likely feed grade), and more Ukraine corn. Rumors of China interest in U.S. corn one wouldn't know by looking at futures.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO