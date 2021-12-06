3D Printing Technologies Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future |3D Systems, Stratasys, Hewlett Packard

Opportunities in the aircraft engine blade market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from low bypass ratio blades to advanced materials in engine blades. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aircraft engine blade market is expected to reach $37.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.3%. In this market, compressor blade is expected to remain the largest blade type, and commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest aircraft type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing commercial aircraft deliveries and the development of new aircraft programs.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 HOURS AGO