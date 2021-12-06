Parmesan Chicken with Creamy Bacon Sauce

Get in we're going to Flavortown, where the wave of success continues to ride high for Guy Fieri. The restauranteur and television personality is now making his food accessible to the masses with Chicken Guy! — a fast casual concept specializing in, you guessed it, fried chicken. A partnership with Robert Earl — CEO and Founder of Planet Hollywood — the chain has been a whirlwind of success and is now popping up everywhere, from its most recent openings in Gatlinburg and Nashville, Tennessee to an upcoming drive-thru in Winter Park, Florida. The menu revolves around its namesake chicken — and it's done extremely well and with great care, thanks in large part to a special brine of tangy pickle juice, fresh lemon juice, and buttermilk.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO