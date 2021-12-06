ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Fuel Tank Market Insights| Key Players: The Plastic Omnium Group (France), Textron - Kautex (US), Yapp (China), TI Fluid Systems (UK) and Yachiyo (Japan).

According to the new market research report "Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (70L), Material (Aluminum, Plastic, Steel), CNG Tank Type (1, 2, 3 & 4), Propulsion (Hybrid, Hydrogen, ICE, NGV), 2-Wheeler (Motorcycle, Moped), SCR Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Automotive Fuel Tank Market...

#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Fuel Tank#The Plastic Omnium Group#Textron Kautex#Ti Fluid Systems#Cng#Propulsion#Hydrogen#Ice#Scr Technology#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Lng#Fcev
Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Video Codec Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Cisco Systems, Apple, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Video Codec Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video Codec market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
SOFTWARE
Body part Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide | Zurich Financial Services, Metlife, Allstate

The purpose of body part coverage is to supplement lost income if a body part is damaged, injured, scarred, handicapped, or lost. The body part insurance isn't offered by standard insurance companies and is highly personalized, it's not accessible to the general public. But if one can afford it, there's no reason why one can't buy it, too. Specialty, insurance providers, like Lloyd's of London, will insure body parts. Most policies are created from scratch, specific to a person's needs.
MARKETS
Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027: Explosive Research Blooming Automotive Industry

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bus Turbocharger market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Online Reading Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Rakuten Kobo, Project Gutenberg, Smashwords

The online reading platform offers the benefits to the reader by extracting meaning from a text that is in a digital format, it helps in reading entire books, novels, completely, in an internet browser. Moreover, it also offers benefits such as Read or listens anywhere, anytime, online, or offline. By Personalize settings, follow progress, archive highlights, and notes automatically. These reading platforms offer several benefits to the user such as apps, websites that make it easier than ever to help students dive into text on their own terms and better understand what they're reading. The online reading platform is booming in the market owing to the students are increasingly looking to their phones and computers.
MARKETS
Seaweed Protein Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market is Booming Worldwide | Axis Communications, ADT, Cisco Systems

Latest published market study on Global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Axis Communications (Sweden), ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (United States), Bosch Security Systems (United States), Brivo Systems (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Honeywell International (United States), IndigoVision Group (United Kingdom), Verint Systems (United States), MIRASYS (Finland) and Smartvue (United States).
MARKETS
Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth $10.6 billion by 2026 - Major Market Dynamics and Their Impact

According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates [Sugar (Dextrose)], Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coating, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

