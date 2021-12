Last week was a “working the cows” week. The Colonel wanted to move them from one pasture to another. He thought we would be able to start our feeding routine a little later than normal, because there was still some grass…in fact, a lot of grass. So, he goes through the gate that is in the North East 50 pasture. Got through it OK as the cows were up at the very top of this pasture and making no move to come see him.

RED OAK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO