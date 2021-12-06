ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Last Weekend Now: A Muddy Du at XTERRA, Speed at Daytona, and A Sanders Win at Indian Wells

By Brad Culp
triathlete.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Last Weekend Now is your Monday rundown of what’s happening in pro triathlon, brought to you with commentary by Brad Culp. (Ed note: So yell at him if you don’t like the comments.) Just like that, the...

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

Related
triathlete.com

Watch One of the Last Big Races of 2021: Clash Daytona This Weekend

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Last year, the Daytona race track event brought some of the most exciting racing of the year—with Gustav Iden and Paula Findlay clinching their PTO Championship titles at the event—all livestreamed for fans around the world. The year before that Findlay battled it out with Lucy Charles-Barclay under the lights, while Lionel Sanders stormed to the win. This year’s event on Saturday has a few changes but the same exciting late-season racing for the last podiums of 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
triathlete.com

Recalled: Flora Duffy’s First XTERRA Worlds Win

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This Sunday, Dec. 4, Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy will for her sixth XTERRA world title—which would add yet another feather in her rather full cap. Her first world championship came in 2014 when the then 27-year-old took a break from ITU racing and entered her first off-road triathlon as she was looking to try something new. After a few fits and starts in her initial attempts at the more rugged form of racing, Duffy ultimately excelled—and then some. Here’s a closer look at that first big win.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
triathlete.com

We Ran 2.4 Billion Miles—And Other Stats From Strava’s 2021 Year in Sport Report

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The pandemic-era sports boom shows no signs of slowing and extreme weather is increasingly impacting athletes, both according to Strava‘s annual data report released today. The social sports platform, which now has more than 95 million users and saw 1.8 billion activity uploads over the past year, said global activity rates are rising to new record levels with a 38% increase in activities compared to last year (which itself was something of a surge with a 33% rise over 2019).
SPORTS
triathlete.com

How To Refocus Your Run After Triathlon Season

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. After busting your butt all summer swimming, biking and running, there’s a certain appeal to simplifying your life in the off-season. That’s a big...
FITNESS
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
triathlete.com

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Best of 2021

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio. You can also listen to past episodes with Holly...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Sanders
Person
Flora Duffy
Person
Jodie Stimpson
triathlete.com

Photos: A Speedy Day at Clash Daytona

The 2021 triathlon season came to a close with an exciting day of racing at Clash Daytona. The event (formerly known as Challenge Daytona) took place entirely within the confines of the Daytona International Speedway for a dizzying multi-loop display of speed and strategy. The “Daytona Distance,” 100K involving two laps of a 1K swim course, 20 laps of a 4K bike course, and 4 laps of an 4.5K run, proved to be a physical and mental challenge for the pros competing for a share of the $100,000 prize purse. American Jackie Hering ran her way to first to make up a five-minute deficit and take the win in the women’s event with a time of 3:32:50, while Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt capped off a stellar 2021 season with yet another win in 3:08:31.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

News & Notes: 70.3s to Be Streamed, Sportskind of the Year, and Vince Luis Bruised After Crash

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Vincent Luis offers update on injuries after being hit by car. After one of the more unbelievable turn of events in a race this year (or ever), French pro Vincent Luis posted that he had “a couple of bruises” following being hit by a car during the Indian Wells 70.3 last Sunday, which he went on to finish second in. The 2019 ITU World Champion shared a video recapping his debut half-Ironman, sharing that the incident occurred when he was leading the race with about 15 kilometers to go on the bike. “The lead car took a wrong turn and then I got hit by a car,” he said. “I hit the deck pretty hard. It was tough, but I just jumped back on my bike.” Luis managed to finish on the podium behind Lionel Sanders, despite significant road rash and cuts to his face, hands, and arms. “I had some bad luck,” he said, “but I’m sure I can improve next time.”
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells#Swimming#Triathlon#Hawaiian#Itu#Commonwealth Games#Frenchman
Vail Daily

Middaugh and Dorr win age group titles at Xterra World Championships

Josiah Middaugh had the faster time, but his son got the better accolade. The 17-year old won the 15-19 age group and was 33rd overall in 2:58:35, while his dad, the 15-time Xterra U.S. champion and a 42-year old EagleVail resident, finished sixth overall and was the second American at the Xterra World Championships Dec. 5 in Maui, Hawaii.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Weekend Swim Workout: 50s Descending Stroke Count

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Do you know how many strokes it takes to complete one lap? If you’re like most triathletes, you probably don’t pay much attention to this number, choosing instead to focus on the time it takes you to complete the set. But the number of strokes you take, also known as a “stroke count,” is an important indicator of swimming efficiency. The lower your stroke count, the more efficient you are, even when swimming at very high intensities. This weekend swim workout lets you get acquainted with your stroke count – not only will you collect this data, but you’ll try to beat your number with each lap. Shoot for lowering your stroke count gradually, until you’ve knocked off 5 strokes from each lap. (Be warned – it’s tougher than it sounds!) Choose a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy