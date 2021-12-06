Last Weekend Now: A Muddy Du at XTERRA, Speed at Daytona, and A Sanders Win at Indian Wells

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Do you know how many strokes it takes to complete one lap? If you’re like most triathletes, you probably don’t pay much attention to this number, choosing instead to focus on the time it takes you to complete the set. But the number of strokes you take, also known as a “stroke count,” is an important indicator of swimming efficiency. The lower your stroke count, the more efficient you are, even when swimming at very high intensities. This weekend swim workout lets you get acquainted with your stroke count – not only will you collect this data, but you’ll try to beat your number with each lap. Shoot for lowering your stroke count gradually, until you’ve knocked off 5 strokes from each lap. (Be warned – it’s tougher than it sounds!) Choose a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!
