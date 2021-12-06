Last Weekend Now: A Muddy Du at XTERRA, Speed at Daytona, and A Sanders Win at Indian Wells

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Vincent Luis offers update on injuries after being hit by car. After one of the more unbelievable turn of events in a race this year (or ever), French pro Vincent Luis posted that he had “a couple of bruises” following being hit by a car during the Indian Wells 70.3 last Sunday, which he went on to finish second in. The 2019 ITU World Champion shared a video recapping his debut half-Ironman, sharing that the incident occurred when he was leading the race with about 15 kilometers to go on the bike. “The lead car took a wrong turn and then I got hit by a car,” he said. “I hit the deck pretty hard. It was tough, but I just jumped back on my bike.” Luis managed to finish on the podium behind Lionel Sanders, despite significant road rash and cuts to his face, hands, and arms. “I had some bad luck,” he said, “but I’m sure I can improve next time.”

