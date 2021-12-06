ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Play Pick Your Present!

q104kc.com
 6 days ago

Q104’s Pick Your Present is BACK! Listen at 8:04, 12:04, and 5:04 to...

www.q104kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Jackbox offering $50 and free game to replace your disappointing present

You can stop being polite about those socks you didn’t want: Jackbox Games, makers of the popular Jackbox Party Pack game series, recently announced their Upgift Giftaway program, a giveaway tailored to disappointing gift-getters. With Hanukkah just passed and the Christmas season upon us, there are a lot of gifts to be given, and they’re not all going to be winners. Jackbox’s promotional event (also known as the Uplifting Upgifting) asks participants to share the most disappointing gifts they’ve received, for the chance to win a $50 gift card and a copy of this year’s Jackbox Party Pack 8.
HOBBIES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

DIY LEGO Storage Pick Up & Play Mat

Today we are featuring our original LEGO mat for LEGO play and LEGO storage written before these were available to buy. I have updated it with some of the amazing LEGO storage bag and LEGO mat options that are now available…enjoy!. As you may have noticed, we are a little...
HOME & GARDEN
Timberjay Newspapers

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Radio Play’ presented by NLAA

ELY - Northern Lakes Arts Association’s first radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play,” is now playing at Vermilion Community College and streaming online. Three of the performances are exclusively streamed live through On The Stage. “This is an all-in-one online platform designed by theatre professionals with real...
ELY, MN
YubaNet

Music in the Mountains Presents Your Holiday Favorites – Live!

Music in the Mountains (MIM) brings you festive holiday concerts featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season. Featuring talented soloists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, along with the MIM Festival Chorus, and MIM Festival Orchestra, Music in the Mountains presents songs of the season at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeti#Q104#Visa
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Nominate your picks for best light display in town

There are few things that sing “Christmas” quite like a dazzling display of lights. Did we just bring someone to mind? A neighbor or relative?. Good, because we’re looking to round up the biggest, brightest and most creative displays of lights in Cheyenne and surrounding area. If you know someone with a front yard that awakens your holiday spirit and/or possibly blinds passing cars with a wall of LED joy, then spread the love and send them our way to be featured in an upcoming issue of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s ToDo section.
CHEYENNE, WY
aberdeennj.org

Aberdeen Rec Presents: Drop Your Kids and SHOP!

Drop your kids off with us, we will play different games and activities with them while you finish up holiday errands! To take advantage of this awesome program, click here: https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen/Search?TagId=304.
KIDS
the-saleroom.com

Bidding online for toys as Christmas presents is child's play

Why buy a new toy when you can make a marvellous auction purchase full of charm, heritage and sustainability?. Go for recycling this Christmas when it comes to presents, to give yourself a warm glow alongside the mulled wine and mince pies. Here are five suggestions from upcoming auctions before...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Lottery
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn-Bryan presents 'The Second Shepherds' Play'

A story of the Nativity written around 1500 will be presented by the Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. “The Second Shepherds’ Play” is one of 32 English mystery plays based on the Bible included in the Wakefield Cycle. It is considered to be the jewel of the series. It weaves together the story of the shepherds, a wily sheep thief and his wife, as well as a miracle in a lowly manger, according to a Blinn news release.
BRYAN, TX
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa.
HOUSTON, TX
purexbox.com

Pick One: Which Is Your Favourite TimeSplitters Game?

It's time for another round of Pick One! This week, with TimeSplitters finally getting fixed for Xbox with backwards compatibility, we thought we'd take the opportunity to look back at this beloved series from the turn of the millennium. The first game wasn't actually available on Xbox (but we'll let...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Den of Geek Presents 2021’s Best: Vote for Your Favorites

Rarely has the pop culture calendar faced more pressure than in the year 2021. The pandemic delays of 2020 led to the virtual content bonanza in 2021. Release dates came fast and furiously…and we’re not just talking about the release of F9. Now that we stand on the precipice of 2022, it can be hard to remember just how truly wild 2021. So let’s pay homage to the year that was one last time before it shuffles off to meet He Who Remains in the Citadel at the End of Time.
TV SERIES
q104kc.com

Win a $25 gift card to Burger Shed

Listen all this week to win a $25 gift card to Burger Shed!. Burgers, Beers and a Bunch of BS! Burger Shed in Embassy Suites in now open in Olathe serving handcrafted burgers and real ice cream shakes!
RESTAURANTS
healththoroughfare.com

Best Stocking Stuffers for Adults – Cheap Original Presents For Your Loved Ones

Even though they are usually small, if done right, stocking stuffers can still be really exciting in the holiday season, even for adults! That being said, there are so many options on the market that it can be really difficult to choose or even know where to look for the best presents for your grown-up relatives and friends!
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
studybreaks.com

A Guide To Picking Your Own Christmas Gifts

You don’t have to scrape the bottom of the barrel any longer; here are some useful tips to help you create your personal holiday shopping list. As Thanksgiving rolled around and out, the next holiday on the horizon became louder and louder. Literally: Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé have been blasting on department store radios for a few weeks now. But just as the mashed potatoes and turkey gets passed around so does the dreaded question: “So, what do you want for Christmas!?” For some, they have a predetermined list of wants and needs that have been carefully evaluated and analyzed for maximum efficiency. However, if you’re like me, you have absolutely no idea. And that’s okay because I’m here to help. No longer do you have to stress about getting gifts (it sounds so ridiculous on paper); now, you’ll be stressing about having too much!
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
NorthEast Times

Pick Roxy or Pym as your new pet

Roxy is a little pittie pup. This 9-month-old cutie will have you on the go all day long with her boundless energy and zest for life. Roxy loves walks, runs, tennis balls, rope toys, snacks, treats, cats and most of all people (kids included). Playful, high energy and social, Roxy’s previous owners noted that she is already crate trained and housetrained, plus she knows several commands. In a previous home, Roxy lived harmoniously with children and cats. Come meet little Roxy today at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., or email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
digboston.com

LIFTED & GIFTED: PRESENTS FOR YOUR STONER FRIENDS

At least one of these is sure to bring an even bigger smile to the face of a pothead you’re shopping for. We apologize for leaving cannabis picks out of our recent holiday gift guide. What can we say, we forgot. Or was it that we figured such purchases would likely happen at the last minute anyway?
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy