TMP: Hath, Cult of Luna, Amorphis, and More!

Metal and Coffee’s Mini-Metal Mixtape, presented by Ghost Cult Magazine is back with another new episode! Time to get your weekly dose of an essential mix of the newest extreme music by essential bands! In the latest edition of Mini-Metal Mixtape, episode #27, curated by Ebonie Butler a.k.a, Metal & Coffee, killer tracks from SubRosa, Monolord, King Woman, Amenra and Spotlights can be heard. In her 12-year journey as an extreme metal DJ, Metal & Coffee has delved into the depths of the heavy music world to bring you a new mix each week. Metal & Coffee has been featured on Philadelphia’s most popular college radio station, WKDU 91.7 FM, and has also spent time as the resident New Releases DJ over on GIMME METAL. Stream the newest playlist right now!
