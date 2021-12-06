ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TMP: Hath, Cult of Luna, Amorphis, and More!

By Joaquin Stick
toiletovhell.com
 3 days ago

I’m back! Feeling refreshed and also still bad at my job since I didn’t listen to almost anything at the bottom, so some of that might be...

toiletovhell.com

Comments / 0

Related
treblezine.com

Cult of Luna announce new album, The Long Road North

Cult of Luna are releasing a new album. On February 11, the Swedish post-metal group will release The Long Road North via Metal Blade. The album features guest appearances from Colin Stetson as well as, a little more surprisingly, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz from the French group Phoenix. The first track that they’ve shared from the new album is titled “Cold Burn,” which is the album’s leadoff track. Hear it below and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Cult of Luna Stream New Song “Cold Burn”

As promised, today Metal Blade Records has launched pre-orders for the new Cult of Luna album, The Long Road North. And as expected, along with the pre-order launch comes the launch of the first single, “Cold Burn.”. Also as expected — at least by anyone familiar with Cult of Luna...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Amorphis Debut “The Moon” Music Video

Amorphis‘s new single “The Moon” has made its way online. It appears as the third track on the band’s new album “Halo“, which will meet a February 11th release via Atomic Fire Records. A music video for this song was shot with director Patric Ullaeus and is available for viewing below.
MUSIC
toiletovhell.com

TMP: Cynic, Party Cannon, Dischordia, and more!

For two weeks our dinghy has been out on the open sea without a Stick. Seagulls are pooping on our heads though, so land must be nigh. The Last of Lucy is a name I heard a lot recently, so I put them up here:. More brutal shid from Party...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
ghostcultmag.com

GHOST CULT PRESENTS: Mini-Metal Mixtape #27

Metal and Coffee’s Mini-Metal Mixtape, presented by Ghost Cult Magazine is back with another new episode! Time to get your weekly dose of an essential mix of the newest extreme music by essential bands! In the latest edition of Mini-Metal Mixtape, episode #27, curated by Ebonie Butler a.k.a, Metal & Coffee, killer tracks from SubRosa, Monolord, King Woman, Amenra and Spotlights can be heard. In her 12-year journey as an extreme metal DJ, Metal & Coffee has delved into the depths of the heavy music world to bring you a new mix each week. Metal & Coffee has been featured on Philadelphia’s most popular college radio station, WKDU 91.7 FM, and has also spent time as the resident New Releases DJ over on GIMME METAL. Stream the newest playlist right now!
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmp#Amorphis#Venom Prison#New Zeal Ardor#Thumos
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
SFGate

Antony Sher, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Actor, Dies at 72

Antony Sher, the South Africa born theater actor known for his Shakespearean roles, has died of cancer. He was 72. The news was revealed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday. More from Variety. 'Hamlet,' 'King Lear' Highlights, as Royal Shakespeare Company Finds Streaming Home on BroadwayHD (EXCLUSIVE) Sher...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy