Mayor Monday: Washougal’s Rochelle Ramos
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Washougal is a community in Clark County that provides a taste of city life with the charm of a small town.
Washougal’s recently-elected Mayor Rochelle Ramos joined AM Extra to talk about Southwest Washington’s gateway in to the Gorge.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 1