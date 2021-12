Shots fired on I-695 in Parkville, trailers burglarized in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, an individual entered a building and trailers located in the 4300-block of Ebenezer Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236) and stole several items.

At just after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, an unknown individual entered a residence in the unit block of Ambo Circle in Middle River (21220) and assaulted someone inside.

At just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, officers were dispatched to a call regarding shots fired on I-695 in Parkville/Carney . No one was struck and no injuries were reported.

At just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Debonair Court in Hillendale (21234).

