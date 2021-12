New Jersey on Saturday reported another 14 COVID-19 deaths and 4,198 confirmed cases, one day after the state reported an 11-month high for daily case counts. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests increased on Friday to 3,519, up 41% from a week ago and more than triple the average from a month ago. That’s also the highest average since April 7. By comparison, however, the seven-day average was 5,216 a year ago on Dec. 10, 2020, when vaccinations were not yet available.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO