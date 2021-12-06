ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Democratic Rep. Max Rose tries for comeback bid, with New York redistricting unknown factor

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

F ormer Rep. Max Rose announced his bid for Congress Monday, setting the stage for a possible rematch against freshmen GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who defeated him last year.


In a video announcement, Rose blasted Republican politicians who he said were dividing the country rather than responding to its crises.

HOCHUL TRIES TO FEND OFF SCRUM OF NEW YORK DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY CHALLENGERS

“People tell me if I had listened to the polls instead of doing what I thought was right, I would have won,” Rose said. “Maybe that’s true. But for me, some things are much more important than elections.”

Rose touted his military background as proof he is prepared for a tough campaign.

“The story of America has always been that we do what others say is impossible,” he said.

Rose was first elected to Congress in 2018 and served just one term before losing a reelection campaign in 2020. New York’s 11th Congressional District has flipped back and forth between Republicans and Democrats in recent cycles. It is seen as a crucial win for both parties next year as they seek control of the House.

Rose’s announcement comes as a growing number of House Democrats have announced they will retire or seek a different office next year, including New York Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi , who will run for governor. The departures are another hurdle for Democrat leaders seeking to maintain control of the chamber.

New York state’s redistricting process is still underway, so the Republican-leaning Staten Island district could shift to include a piece of Manhattan, making it much more Democratic. The district is part of state Democratic lawmakers' efforts to flip its current congressional delegation from 18 Democrats and nine Republicans to a map that would likely lead to 23 Democrats and three Republicans. New York will lose a seat in the House due to reapportionment.

Should Rose win the Democratic nomination to represent the district, he will run again against Malliotakis, who defeated him by about 6 percentage points in 2020.

Malliotakis was among the 13 House Republicans who voted for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill last month, sparking backlash from former President Donald Trump and his supporters. In a statement last month, Trump said primary opponents to those 13 Republicans would have his support but later told the New York Post he still backs Malliotakis.

