EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Buyers Agents Association just released a guide for parents and grandparents who want to advise younger people about using a buyers agent. The association often gets calls from older people who have become convinced that a buyers agent is critical for their family member’s success in home buying, but don’t know how to best communicate that to their child or grandchild. A discussion of the guide airs this Saturday December 11th on KHOW 630am at 8:00 am MST and repeats January 1st, 2022.

