This article, about an abandoned mansion that once existed in the Upstate, is about more than just beautiful photos of nature reclaiming a grand old home. It’s about age-old hindsight of not knowing exactly what you have until it’s gone. You see, this stunning South Carolina was demolished a few years back after years of […] The post 13 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mansion Hiding In South Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO