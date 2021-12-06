ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog Dash! Watch This Funny Video of a Big Dog Chasing a Small Dog Around a Pool!

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might look like something out of...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dash#German Shepherd#Cartoon#Buzz60
wmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie: Burlane Cat & Dog

Burlane Cat & Dog Boutique is known for being Bel Air's best grooming salon and spa since 1964! Donna Lynn Wright has been in the grooming business for about 40 years and has around 5,000 regular customers. They offer grooming and spa services for your pet at an affordable price! These expert stylists groom pets of all sizes. They also sell leashes, toys, homemade oatmeal cookies, and other fun products for your furry friends!
BEL AIR, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Pets
KGET 17

From big dogs to tiny pups, the Animal Care Center has a multitude of pets looking for “fur-ever” homes

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about the need for adoption at this city shelter. Gitzke introduces Benny, the tiny 7-year-old terrier who is looking for a loving family to call his new home. Benny is free for adoption as part of the CBACC’s waived senior pet adoption fees throughout November.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
CBS San Francisco

Home Alone: Helping Pandemic Pets Cope When Their Owners Return To Work

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — According to a recent survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, during the pandemic, 1 in 5 American households added a new cat or dog to their families. During the lockdown, our pets provided a lot of comfort and joy during the stressful time. But now experts and households alike wonder how our furry friends will fare as world slowly reopens. Many are like Rob Woodcock and Sarah Sharifi. They adopted Heinz when he was just a pup. “Neither one of us were leaving the house at all for work. So we had the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials

At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy