Four family members dead after small plane crashes in California

By William Mansell, ABC News
 7 days ago
Cordon Tape MattGush/iStock

VISALIA, Calif. — All four people on board a small plane that crashed in California Saturday are dead, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. They were all related.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Road 68 and Avenue 288 near the Visalia Airport in Visalia, California, for a possible downed plane, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza had crashed, killing all on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board ​said Sunday it is investigating the crash.

ABC News California affiliate KFSN reported the plane crashed just a few seconds after taking off.

Late Monday night, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 78-year-old David Chelini, his 58-year-old nephew, Steven Chelini, and his two daughters, 46-year-old Karen Baker and 48-year-old Donna Chelini.

All of the victims were from the Sacramento area.

"Sheriff Boudreaux asks that you keep the Chelini family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

