Note: If you missed the first part of this series, be sure to check out a more aggressive approach to the offseason. A good rebuild takes time. There’s no telling exactly how long one might take, but assuming a team can fix its problems in just a couple seasons is naïve at best. The Red Wings have been slowly tearing their team down for the last five years, and for the first time in what feels like forever, the rebuild is yielding results. Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Alex Nedeljkovic are three of the most electrifying rookies in the NHL this season and look to be fixtures on the lineup for the long run.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO