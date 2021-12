The former player criticised East Bengal officials for the team's poor display... Although ATK Mohun Bagan outclassed archrivals East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday evening, former Indian footballer Shyam Thapa believes that the Mariners could have scored more than five goals to create history at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Bagan raced to a three-goal lead within the first 25 minutes of the match and never looked back thereafter. Meanwhile, East Bengal had zero shots on target which highlights their plight in the attacking third.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO