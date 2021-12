NEW ORLEANS — Down 13 starters the New Orleans Saints looked like they didn't belong on the field with the Buffalo Bills in their 31-6 loss. Buffalo's first drive was a sign of things to come. Josh Allen marched the Bills offense right down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Those were the only points of the first quarter and the Saints offense only managed to gain 36 yards in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO