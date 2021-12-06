ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Felt She Had to ‘Pretend’ With Kody Ahead of Split: ‘It’s Been Bad for a Long Time’

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

The reason for it all? Christine Brown and Kody Brown didn’t publicly announce their split until November, but their marriage was struggling long before.

During the Sunday, December 5, episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed in summer 2020 — Kody, 52, tried to convince Christine, 49, that Arizona is the best place for their families to live, despite the fact that she wants to move back to Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZFB2_0dFKQU2d00
Christine Brown and Kody Brown Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, she didn’t want to speak to him, admitting in her confessional, “Kody and I are struggling more than ever before. The thought of living here on the property and seeing him in full functioning marriages — do I want that? No. The best I can give today is just to pretend.”

After Kody apologized for shutting down her desires and noting that he was “trying to be stoic,” she was not having it.

“That’s a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls–t. He was an ass,” the mother of six told the cameras. “Whatever, you wish you were stoic. I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to talk to him. I don’t trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth. I don’t believe him that he’s sorry.”

Later in the conversation, Kody, who shares Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Christine, tried to understand why she wanted to return to Utah despite the fact that she can’t see her father right now due to the pandemic. She then cut him off, telling her husband, “No, this is not a safe conversation anymore. I’m sorry, it’s just not. … It’s not because you’re not safe.”

Christine ultimately left the conversation in tears.

“He’s not even my friend right now. Why would I talk to him about things that are close to my heart if he’s not even my friend?” she said in her confessional. “It feels like a bit of a crossroads.”

Later in the episode, Christine opened up about traveling with the then-couple’s daughter, Ysabel, who needed to get surgery in New Jersey. Due to the quarantine rules, Christine and her children would be gone for more than six weeks, and Kody chose not to go — something Christine was happy about.

“Kody and I are not getting better,” she shared. “It’s been bad for a long time. I would love it if Kody could come for Ysabel’s sake, but for me, I don’t care that he’s not going to be there. I think us being separated for this month might be good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8cus_0dFKQU2d00
Courtesy of Kody Brown/Instagram

Last month, Christine announced that she and Kody had ended their relationship.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody and Christine tied the knot in 1994. He is also in relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 14

Mary Gilbert
5d ago

Glad you got the heck out of there. He is immature, selfish, and controlling. Life will improve exponentially for you in the months ahead!

Reply
15
Hazel
4d ago

if your WILLINGLY in a marriage with more than one other person, believe you're NOT special, at all, and deserve all the repercussions a marriage of 4+ people can and will bring. but im guessing TLC is also responsible for airing this train wreck too.

Reply
4
JC
5d ago

Slowly these women are waking up. Don’t let him keep controlling & using you!

Reply
16
Related
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Drops Bombshell On His Wives

Kody Brown dropped a major bombshell on his wives during the Season 16 Premiere of Sister Wives. What was the bombshell? Keep reading and we’ll explain. Warning: Spoilers from the Season 16 Premiere of Sister Wives!. Kody Brown drops bombshell on his wives. Christine Brown was shocked when Kody revealed...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Christine Brown Admits To Hiding Something Huge From Kody

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown shares a special celebratory moment with the rest of the Brown family. Her daughter, Ysabel, will finally be getting a much-needed surgery to help correct her scoliosis. Unfortunately, according to Kody Brown‘s former wife, there is one aspect of the procedure that she has opted to keep a secret from him. Read on to find out what’s going on with Ysabel and what Christine has been hiding from her children’s father.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paedon
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Christine Split

In a new Sister Wives preview, Kody Brown breaks down over the state of his relationship with Christine months before split. Find out why he called their relationship ‘awkward.’. Season 16 of Sister Wives traces Christine’s exit from plural family. Sister Wives viewers who follow social media already know the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Lied to Christine, Okay?!? She's a Whack Job!

Give Kody Brown points for honesty. And then take those same points away for the guy being a horribly insensitive spouse. On Sunday night's new episode of Sister Wives, the father of 18 addressed Christine's very public desire to move back to her native state of Utah. She made this...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Fans often wonder how much money reality stars have so keep reading to find out Kody Brown’s net worth. The popular TLC show, Sister Wives, has been in the headlines often lately. Since Christine Brown left the polygamist family that leaves Kody with only three wives. Did he depend on Christine to help financially? Are his finances stable? So, with that being said, what is Kody Brown’s net worth in 2021?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown to the Sister Wives: I'm Canceling Christmas!

In news that ought to not come as any sort of shock to anyone who been paying attention of late to the Sister Wives universe... ... it turns out that Kody Brown is quite the Grinch. Us Weeky has obtained footage from this Sunday's Season 16 premiere of Sister Wives,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Struck By Car

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn has been struck by a car. The college student took to Instagram late last night to reveal she’d be struck by something once again. Is Gwendlyn Brown alright after getting struck by a car?. She got struck by a skateboarder a few months ago.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Mykelti Shares BIG News With Plural Family

A new Sister Wives preview shows Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti sharing her big news with the plural family. What emotional milestone did TLC cameras catch?. One of the most confusing things about watching (and writing about!) Season 16 of Sister Wives is the timeline. Distractify speculates that the new season of the reality show was filmed during the fall of 2020, possibly September.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kody Brown confirms COVID-19 diagnosis in recent Cameo video. The Sister Wives star delivered a birthday Cameo video recently. In the video, he explained the customer that ordered the video for their friend Mimi revealed Mimi was currently dealing with COVID. Kody Brown reassured Mimi that he understood how she felt as he also tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy