Service of Scripture Lessons & Christmas Carols

I’ve always loved the holidays. For me, there was nothing better than driving to Keystone Lake with my family every December. As soon as we parked the car, I would run, cheeks flushed and heart pounding, down to the lake frozen over with the kiss of magical mountain fairy dust (okay, fine, snow). I’d strap on my skates as quickly as I could and make my way out onto the ice. I was in my favorite place, on my favorite day of the year, with my favorite people in the whole world. I never felt more content than I did in those moments gliding around that lit up pine tree, mountains rising with a hazy glow in the background, familiar tunes wafting from the lodge nearby.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO