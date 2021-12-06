ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Service of Scripture Lessons & Christmas Carols

 6 days ago

Buladean Presbyterian Church will hold a service of Scripture Lessons and...

The Independent

Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas. The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying...
RELIGION
wcmo.edu

38th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols to Take Place Virtually on Sunday

Fulton, MO ‒ Nov. 30, 2021: Westminster College will celebrate the 38th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols via livestream at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury.*. The livestream will be available on Westminster’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Westminster’s livestream...
FULTON, MO
transylvaniatimes.com

Festival Of Nine Lessons, Carols Planned

The Brevard College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Gresham, invite the public to the 24th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in The Porter Center for Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.
BREVARD, NC
Yonkers Tribune.

The Parish of Sacred Heart and Lady of Pompeii to Present the Beloved Service of Lessons and Carols

DOBBS FERRY, NY — December 1, 2021 — On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:00PM, the Parish of Sacred Heart and Lady of Pompeii will present the beloved Service of Lessons and Carols, based on a long choral tradition of King’s College, Cambridge England. Singers of all levels are invited to sing with the choir; Choir rehearsal on Wednesday, December 15, at 8 pm and the dress rehearsal is on Sunday, December 19, at 5 pm.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Tribune-Star

Community Service of Lessons, Carols set Dec. 12 at St. Stephen's

The 14th annual Community Service of Lessons and Carols will be presented at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St. at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12. The service follows a traditional form of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus. The format of “Nine Lessons and Carols” was first presented on Christmas Eve in 1880 in Cornwall, England. The service has been adopted by many Christians as part of their Christmas celebrations.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
case.edu

Advent Lessons and Carols

An Advent Lessons and Carols Service in the Christian tradition will be offered Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. in Amasa Stone Chapel. This free event is open to the whole campus community and is sponsored by the students and staff of Case Catholic Newman Campus Ministries and United Protestant Campus Ministries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Longview News-Journal

Schroer: Christmas carol conundrums

I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and of course, “White Christmas.”. I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I was...
RELIGION
Frederick News-Post

"A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens

Thursday through Sunday 8 p.m. Dec. 9-19, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19. Ebenezer Scrooge, a tight-fisted and bitter man, is visited by three spirits to bring about his redemption before his death. He learns to love his fellow man after being shown the love and generosity that symbolizes Christmas. Masks are required for unvaccinated customers while visiting the Majestic Theater.
downriversundaytimes.com

Cherry Hill Presbyterian to present Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

DEARBORN — Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church will present the traditional service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Based on the service begun in 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge, the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols tells the story of the promise of a Messiah and birth of Jesus through a series of Scripture readings, carols, hymns, choral anthems, and solos.
DEARBORN, MI
WEAU-TV 13

The Master Singers: Lessons & Carols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Gary Schwartzhoff, conductor of The Master Singers, talks about the upcoming Lessons and Carols Series. Friday, December 10 at 7:30 PM at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire. Saturday, December 11 at 1:00 PM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Saturday,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures:

There is in Christianity a singular necessity, so vital to the enterprise that the entire movement is named after it and that fundamental ingredient is nothing less than Christ Himself. Jesus proclaimed, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it...
RELIGION
Middlebury Campus

A Middlebury Christmas Carol

I’ve always loved the holidays. For me, there was nothing better than driving to Keystone Lake with my family every December. As soon as we parked the car, I would run, cheeks flushed and heart pounding, down to the lake frozen over with the kiss of magical mountain fairy dust (okay, fine, snow). I’d strap on my skates as quickly as I could and make my way out onto the ice. I was in my favorite place, on my favorite day of the year, with my favorite people in the whole world. I never felt more content than I did in those moments gliding around that lit up pine tree, mountains rising with a hazy glow in the background, familiar tunes wafting from the lodge nearby.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
L'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION

