Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 11/28/21. Observations: With Brown back in his No. 1 wide receiver role, Watkins played 43% of offensive snaps compared to 74% in Week 11, and Bateman played 44% compared to 70%. Ricard played 74% of offensive snaps, his second highest percentage of the season, despite being listed as questionable because of hip and foot injuries. Boyle played 22 fewer snaps than he had in his first game back from knee surgery and served as the team’s third tight end behind Tomlinson. Freeman and Murray split snaps more evenly in Murray’s second week back from an ankle injury. The Ravens seem set on their offensive line for the time being; we have seen no variation in the two games since Mekari returned from an ankle injury, and they did a solid job protecting Jackson against the Browns.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO