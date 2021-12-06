ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Comfy Crewneck Reminds Us of a Pricier Free People Sweater

By Hannah Kahn
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuvqW_0dFKPc7M00

Winter may be around the corner, but sweater weather is here to stay. We plan on bundling up under cozy crewnecks and cardigans all season long. But no matter what time of year it is, we’re always on the lookout for the perfect pullover. The ideal knit is breathable and lightweight yet thick and insulated. And since the oversized look is on trend, we prefer a slouchy silhouette that is long enough to wear with leggings. Our dream is to discover a sweater that we can grab on the go — from errands to an exercise class.

We’ve been eyeing the Free People Easy Street Tunic for a while now but didn’t feel like splurging on a sweater. So, we were thrilled when we found a lookalike from Amazon for only $40! Blogger Jessica Smith (@reefrainaria) recommended this LOGENE sweater on her Instagram stories. “It feels so soft and so high quality. The fit is so cute too. I loved the corded detail on it,” she said. “It’s kind of like a sweatshirt-sweater mix. It’s just so comfortable!” She added in the caption, “This is probably the best sweater that I have ever ordered off Amazon!” Now that we’ve purchased this product ourselves, we feel the same way!

Get the LOGENE Women's Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck for just $40 at Amazon!

The LOGENE Women’s Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck is top-rated for a reason. Featuring batwing sleeves, subtle side slits, ribbed knit fabric and a loose fit, this sweater is super stretchy and stylish. It’s the definition of comfy-chic! And with 24 colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find a shade (or two) that suits you. I own the Khaki, a pretty neutral taupe.

Get the LOGENE Women's Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck for just $40 at Amazon!

This cozy crewneck is a fan-favorite! One shopper said, “I have bought A LOT of clothes on Amazon and this is the best quality I’ve ever purchased. It is so soft and just a perfect everyday sweater.” And a Top 1000 Reviewer reported, “Awesome sweater. Amazing quality. Super soft. Definitely a designer look-alike for way less.” Another review agreed: “I have the original Free People sweater in a different color and wanted another in white, but didn’t want to pay over $100 again. This sweater is cut exactly the same, and just a slightly thinner knit than the FP (which is actually a plus in my book).” This Amazon find really is an affordable alternative to similar styles!

I’ve been wearing this sweater nonstop since it arrived in the mail. It’s such an effortlessly chic layering piece. I would say that the pullover runs true to size with an oversized fit, but I ordered two sizes up for an extra loose look. I love wearing this crewneck with faux-leather leggings and booties or sneakers, but you can also rock it with a pair of jeans. It just drapes so nicely! See what all the hype is about with the LOGENE long-sleeve crewneck.

See It! Get the LOGENE Women's Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck for just $40 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from LOGENE here and explore more sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

