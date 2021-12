Who was Canada’s top athlete from 2021? After such an incredible year in Canadian sport, that is the question a group of journalists will be trying to answer next week when they decide who will be the recipient of the Lou Marsh Award. This year, journalists at The Toronto Star created a bracket of 16 worthy candidates, and after thousands of votes, readers have chosen Olympic gold medalist Damian Warner for the top spot.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO