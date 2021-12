It’s that time of year again! It’s the annual Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival. The Montgomery Zoo is hosting their 30th annual Christmas Lights Festival. Starting December 3 at 6 pm, Montgomery Mayor Reed will flip the switch to turn on all of the holiday lights in the zoo. Guests can purchase their tickets for $10 while also enjoying different activities at the zoo. Guests can also see the Christmas tree festival and meet Santa Clause at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum.

