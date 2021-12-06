ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man with 'wooden daggers' threatens to kill woman on Manhattan subway, makes 'anti-white statements'

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opnAK_0dFKOrn800

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man wielding “wooden daggers” and making "anti-white statements" threatened to kill a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Monday as they released surveillance images of a suspect.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, which happened on a southbound 4 train near the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station on the Upper East Side on the morning of Nov. 29.

The 46-year-old victim was riding the train around 7:20 a.m. when the man made "anti-white statements" to her, according to police.

The man then brandished wooden daggers and threatened to kill her, police said.

Photos from police appear to show the suspect sitting on the floor of the subway train with two sharp pieces of wood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Hate Crime Task Force#Dm Nypdtips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy