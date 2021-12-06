Man with 'wooden daggers' threatens to kill woman on Manhattan subway, makes 'anti-white statements'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man wielding “wooden daggers” and making "anti-white statements" threatened to kill a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Monday as they released surveillance images of a suspect.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, which happened on a southbound 4 train near the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station on the Upper East Side on the morning of Nov. 29.

The 46-year-old victim was riding the train around 7:20 a.m. when the man made "anti-white statements" to her, according to police.

The man then brandished wooden daggers and threatened to kill her, police said.

Photos from police appear to show the suspect sitting on the floor of the subway train with two sharp pieces of wood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.