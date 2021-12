Big Queens energy today on On The Radar! One of the most consistent in the game right now Dee Aura pulled up to the show after releasing his most recent project "#NUNUBITY" and ahead of the release of his highlight anticipated "HOODLUV 2". Stopping by the show the rappers spoke about the sound coming out of Queens right now, how he linked up with Shawny Binladen, sample drill, 22GZ showing him love during his On The Radar interview, meeting G Herbo + more!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO