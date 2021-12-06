Washington Island School goes virtual for two weeks

You can potentially help keep a school open as districts across the country address a shortage of substitute teachers and other positions. An EdWeek Research Center survey back in October showed more than three-quarters of district leaders and principals are experiencing at least moderate staffing shortages in their school buildings this year. The shortages are primarily among substitute teachers, bus drivers, and instructional aides. Having enough staff in the pipeline could be the difference between a building staying open or not during the pandemic. It was an issue Luxemburg-Casco School District faced last year when they had to go to virtual learning because there was not enough staff to cover the number of children coming to the classroom. Superintendent Glenn Schlender says they have been lucky to avoid that scenario this year. One reason for that is the six recovery learning teachers they have hired with federal dollars. Although their main role is to help students that fell behind during virtual learning last year catch up, they also provide a lifeline for the district if they are short on teachers in other areas. Schlender says you can never have enough substitutes on standby.

