Aspen Chef Susie Jimenez travels to South Africa for her honeymoon and writes about their Game Food & Wines. Traveling has opened boundaries and insights for my passion for cooking, and is where I never stop learning and growing as a chef. My trip to South Africa has been an experience. We jumped in a van with our friends that were raised here and went on a road trip of a lifetime. In and out of hotels and towns each day to see as much as possible, we ate our way through each one.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO