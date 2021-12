BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was taken to Erie County Medical Center after he was shot in the leg on Saturday night. Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the in the first block of Juniata Place, near Seneca Street and the Buffalo River. The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO