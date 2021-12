When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, there is one thing that they will usually not see — white, fluffy snow (the real stuff anyway). It can get into the low 40s in Orlando and Anaheim, but decades can go by without a snowflake ever falling. Snow is also incredibly rare in Tokyo — which typically sees less than 2 inches — as well as in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where frost can appear, but not snow. In fact, 1983 was the first time that a Disney Parks saw snow, with a small amount falling in Tokyo.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO