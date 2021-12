The grand irony of many foundations is that they loudly proclaim their social mission and philanthropic objectives, while their investment activity might be completely opposed to their mission. We often refer to this in my industry of impact investing as the “steel plate in the head” phenomenon: philanthropic activity lives on one side of the brain, where the investment lives on the other. The result is an institution at war with itself, often donating 5% of its assets each year to solutions while investing 95% in the problems. (Consider, for instance, a foundation that is committed to the conservation of the Amazon rainforest, but is unwittingly also invested in the industries destroying it in the first place.)

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO