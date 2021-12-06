22-year-old in critical condition after Clearwater shooting, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Clearwater Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department says Ivan Cobbs Jr., 22, was shot at the intersection of La Salle Street and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue. Police said Cobbs ran from his attacker and was found Palm Buff Street around 2:24 p.m.

As of this report, Cobbs is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter. Witnesses described the shooter as a thin black man around 20 years of age who stands at 6 feet tall.

He was wearing blue denim shorts and a light-colored hoodie at the time of the shooting, police say.

If you have information on the case, call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

