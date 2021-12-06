ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Protein variant identified that renders chemotherapy ineffective in gastric cancer

By Weill Cornell Medical College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new protein variant underlies the ability of gastric cancers to resist an otherwise effective family of chemotherapy drugs, according to a study by a multidisciplinary team at Weill Cornell Medicine. The results suggest a treatment strategy that could improve the prognoses of many patients with cancer. The study,...

MedicalXpress

Common medication hindering lung cancer treatment

A common medication used to treat reflux, heart burn and ulcers could lessen the effectiveness of lung cancer immunotherapy drugs, according to new Flinders University research. Published in Nature's British Journal of Cancer, the study investigated the impact of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) on patients undergoing treatment for non-small-cell lung...
CANCER
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New cancer treatment offers hope

Patients with lymphoma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen on targeted tumor cells. The cells are then multiplied in a laboratory and infused back into the patient. Those new cells then recognize and attack the cancer cells.
CANCER
Scientist

Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise could effectively stop cancer growth

In a recent study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, researchers found that exercise may be a key weapon in cancer patients’ battle against the disease. The study is from Edith Cowan University. One author is Professor Robert Newton. Exercise causes muscles to secrete proteins called myokines...
CANCER
KRMG

FDA approves ovarian cancer surgery drug that illuminates cancer cells

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that will help surgeons while they’re removing ovarian cancer. Cytalux was developed by Purdue University. It is an imaging agent that will help doctors see hidden ovarian tumors and cancer cells that would not otherwise be able to be seen by turning them a fluorescent green.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new treatment for blood cancer

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. They found that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of childhood leukemia. The disease is characterized by the unregulated growth...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists seek to shift treatment of kidney damage caused by cancer drug

In a new paper accepted for publication in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers at Yale School of Medicine share findings that indicate that, for the first time, there is a potential renal targeted treatment for kidney injury caused by cisplatin, a widely used anti-cancer drug. One in four patients treated with cisplatin develop chronic kidney disease. The Yale researchers found that by using an agonist peptide, derived from the secreted survival protein renalase and encapsulated in nanoparticles specifically designed to be taken up by the proximal tubules of the kidney, the principal site of cisplatin cytotoxicity, they could mitigate cisplatin-induced chronic kidney disease in mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Serial CT changes in different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace in patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy

The aim of this study was to observe changes in different components (solid, cystic airspace, or entire tumor) in lung cancer associated with cystic airspace following treatment with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NC), using computerized tomography (CT). We analyzed serial (baseline, first-time follow-up, and last-time follow-up) clinical data and CT imaging in six patients treated with NC. The diameters, areas, and volumes of different tumor components (solid, cystic airspace, and entire tumor) were measured. Delta (Î”) was used to represent changes in these parameters between two examinations: Î”1(%) represents the change from baseline to first follow-up after NC, and Î”2(%) represents the change from baseline to last follow-up after NC. We used the intra-group correlation coefficient (ICC) to test for consistency between parameters as measured by two radiologists. The diameter of solid components in all lesions showed a trend of continuous reduction compared with baseline (Î”1 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.0%, Î”2 from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%). For cystic airspace and entire tumors, different lesions showed different trends over the course of treatment. For diameter, area, and volume, Î”1 of changes in the solid component ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.9%,"‰âˆ’"‰19.4 to"‰âˆ’"‰70.8%, and"‰âˆ’"‰19.1 to"‰âˆ’"‰94.7%, respectively; Î”2 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%,"‰âˆ’"‰50.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰92.1%, and"‰âˆ’"‰32.7 to"‰âˆ’"‰99.8% in diameter, area, and volume, respectively. Results were inconsistent between different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace that was treated with NC, but the diameter, area, and volume of solid components were continuously reduced during treatment. Furthermore, area and volume measurements showed more-significant variation than diameter measurements.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Criteria Used in the Initial Diagnosis of Follicular Lymphoma

Daniel Greenwald, MD: For risk stratification, I follow current guidelines as well as get a general clinical assessment of the patient. The primary question always is, does this patient have symptoms or objective findings that would warrant treatment as opposed to expecting observation or as many of us call it, watch and wait? The other question is, are there features that concern occult transformation? This is an instance where a PET [positron emission tomography] scan can be quite helpful as was used in this case. And if there’s an area of intense FDG [fluorodeoxyglucose] uptake, where we suspect there may be transformation gene aggressive lymphoma, we’ll often pursue that with a biopsy to evaluate that. I do calculate the FLIPI [Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index] because I think it’s helpful in understanding the burden of disease and the overall prognosis. And of course, that includes the age, the stage, the baseline hemoglobin, the DLDH [dihydrolipoamide dehydrogenase], and the number of noble sites. When deciding whether a patient needs treatment, we’re keen on their symptoms. Is there any obvious organ function that might be threatened, do they have cytopenias, do they have bulky disease, and are they progressing rapidly? When patients are considered for enrollment in clinical trials, we use objective criteria like the GELF [Groupe d'Etude des Lymphomes Folliculaires] criteria, which define bulk as 3 sites greater than 3 centimeters or a single site or more than 1 site greater than 7 centimeters, B symptoms splenomegaly, effusions, cytopenias, or leukemia. In this hypothetical case, the patient has several features that warrant initiation of therapy. We have learned from registration and observational studies that the FLIPI, while important, doesn’t tell the entire story. There are patients who can have a low FLIPI score who do poorly and patients who have a high or aggressive FLIPI score who may in fact do well. So there have been attempts at looking at other molecular measures, such as the TMTV [total metabolic tumor volume], the M7-FLIPI [M7-FLIPI incorporates the FLIPI score and mutational status from 7 genes], and other multigene models. But at the present time, I don’t use these in deciding initial therapy for patients with follicular lymphoma. As far as molecular features, I rely on the baseline and basic features that are required for diagnosis. This includes the hemostatic chemistry performed by the pathologist as well as translocation studies, and in some cases molecular studies to confirm we in fact have follicular lymphoma.
CANCER
healio.com

FDA clears application for natural killer cell therapy to treat gastrointestinal cancers

The FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for CYNK-101, a natural killer cell therapy for the treatment of patients with advanced HER2/neu-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The clearance includes use of the investigational cell therapy in combination with chemotherapy, trastuzumab (Herceptin, Genentech) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck). CYNK-101 (Celularity)...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Fasting-mimicking Diet May Boost Antitumor Immunity in Cancer Patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Spanish scientists determine the mode of action of essential proteins involved in cancer and Alzheimer´s disease

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) The proteins that belong to the HAT family are essential for life as they transport amino acids across the cell membrane. Although the members of this family are practically identical, some transport certain amino acids and not others. This specialisation determines their involvement in specific functions, such as cell growth or neuronal functions, and consequently in related diseases like cancer or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer´s disease. What confers this specificity and diversity of functions? This is one of the questions asked by researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), who led the study, and one whose answer has been published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biosensor barcodes identify, detail 'chatting' among cancer cells

Ever since the first barcode appeared on a pack of chewing gum in 1974, the now-ubiquitous system has enabled manufacturers, retailers and consumers to quickly and effectively identify, characterize, locate and track products and materials. In a paper first posted online Nov. 26, 2021, in the journal Cell, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University demonstrate how they can do the same thing at the molecular level, studying the ways cancer cells "talk" with one another using a different kind of barcode system—one made up of combinations of patterns and colors, with each set tied to a specific biochemical activity in the communication network.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Talk between immune cells could lead to new cancer vaccine

In the past decade, immunotherapy has helped save the lives of many cancer patients, many with lung cancer, who might have otherwise faced almost certain death sentences. However, only about 20% of patients who received immune therapies—designed to enhance or override natural limitations on immune system response—saw sustained benefits from treatment.
CANCER
healio.com

FDA approves pafolacianine to identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgery

The FDA approved the imaging drug pafolacianine to help surgeons identify ovarian cancer lesions. Pafolacianine (On Target Laboratories), administered via standard IV prior to surgery, is the first targeted fluorescent imaging agent that illuminates ovarian cancer intraoperatively, which allows for detection of more cancerous tissue. The agent functions by binding...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potentially serious side effect seen in patient after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December. Multiple...
CANCER

