Wrestler Chris Jericho is "feeling much better" after being hospitalized, his rep tells PEOPLE. The athlete and musician, 51, had to cancel a performance with his band, Fozzy, on Thursday after being hospitalized. Fozzy has been performing in the U.K. on their Save the World Tour and was set to play in Wales Friday before Jericho's hospitalization.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO