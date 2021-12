Rhett Lashlee's time with the Miami Hurricanes is up after just two seasons, as the Hurricanes offensive coordinator was named the new head coach at SMU Monday with Sonny Dykes leaving the Mustangs to fill the TCU head coaching vacancy. Reports of the Mustangs zeroing in on Lashlee amid the expectation of Dykes heading to Fort Worth had been swirling throughout the past week, and Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz did not hesitate to reflect on Lashlee's impact in Coral Gables before the coordinator's move to The Hilltop was made official.

