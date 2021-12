Welcome back, Three Days Grace! The Canadian rockers are getting in with new music just ahead of the year end with the brand new song "So Called Life." The song captures the heaviness and angst that the band has represented so well over the years, with Matt Walst belting about a desire for escape to take the edge off from his "So Called Life." Be sure to check out the song and the Jon Vulpine-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple streaming platforms here.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO