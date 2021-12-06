ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Report Shows Influence of Gen Z on Other Demographic Groups

By WWD Staff
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

First Insight and the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School  of the University of Pennsylvania’s latest consumer survey focused on how sustainable practices are impacting shopping habits and purchase decisions. “The results point to the growing adoption for sustainable purchases, with Generation Z influencing other generations towards sustainability ,” the authors of the report said.

The survey revealed that Gen Z  is influencing “the older generations to place more importance on sustainability in their purchasing decisions” and that the “vast majority of Generation Z shoppers say sustainability is more important than brand name when making purchase decisions.”

More from WWD

The report also showed that Gen Z’s influence over their Gen X parents “shows a significant increase over two years ago on preference to shop sustainable brands and willingness to pay more for sustainable products.”

Other key findings of the report include that shoppers across all generations “are willing to spend more for sustainable products compared to two years ago,” the report noted. “Generation X, commonly parents to Gen Zers, had the highest increase (42 percent) in willingness to pay more for sustainable products. All generations are willing to spend an additional 10 percent or more on sustainable products compared to data fielded in 2019. Baby Boomers increased by 230 percent, Generation X increased by 159 percent, Millennials increased by 72 percent and Generation Z increased by 50 percent.”

Moreover, the research showed that sustainability was more important to Gen Z than brand when making a purchase decision. The report found that 75 percent of Generation Z surveyed “prefer sustainability over brand name of product,” which compares to 61 percent of Millennials, 66 percent of Generation X and 65 percent of Baby Boomers.

Other findings included that the majority of Baby Boomers (44 percent), Generation X (48 percent), and Millennials (46 percent) “believe that sustainability means products made from recycled, sustainable, and natural harvested fibers and materials” while  Generation Z (48 percent) believes that sustainability is more about sustainable manufacturing.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Boston Consulting Group Discusses Luxury and the Young Consumer

Click here to read the full article. Data clearly shows that Generation Z and Millennials differ from other generational cohorts on a variety of consumer behavior barometers — from expecting luxury brands and merchants to offer flexible payment options and to have sustainable practices in place to brands leading on e-commerce digitalization and with personalization. What’s more, these young generations are expected to represent over 60 percent of the luxury market by 2025, according to research from Boston Consulting Group. They’re also “certainly more thoughtful and demanding in their luxury purchases than older generations,” Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury at...
RETAIL
WWD

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal said it has signed an agreement to acquire Youth to the People, the Los Angeles-based indie skin care brand with products containing superfood ingredients, cold-pressed extracts and natural botanicals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 Youth to the People was founded in 2015 by cousins Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes. Eva, their grandmother who launched a professional skin care brand four decades ago, inspired their brand. Youth to the People has had backing by investors Sanbridge Capital, Strand...
BUSINESS
WWD

Presize Reveals the State of Sizing in Fashion E-commerce in Latest Report

Click here to read the full article. As E-commerce continues to become the preferred shopping method for fashion consumers, the most common approach to uncertainty over fit and sizing has been overordering. According to a new report from Presize, the size solution company with the goal of bringing one billion perfectly sized garments to shoppers by 2023, currently only 2 percent of online fashion shoppers buy perfectly sized garments.More from WWDStitch Fix MenStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 The insights study, which analyzed the top 100 European retailers...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Millennials#First Insight#Generation X
prdaily.com

How to attract, recruit and retain Gen Z talent

Companies are increasingly desperate to crack the code on Generation Z. What drives and motivates these young folks? And how might you get them on board with your company—instead of ended up on the wrong end of a vitriolic TikTok?. LinkedIn has published new research that delves into the mindset...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

5 Ways Brands Can Better Connect With Gen Z

Generation Z consists of roughly 2.47 billion people around the world. That’s around 400 million more people than millennials, those skinny-jean-wearing folks probably starting to freak out over their rapidly approaching thirtieth and fortieth birthdays. By contrast, Gen Zers are rounding the corner of childhood, graduating high school and college,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Advertising Age

What retailers should give millennial and Gen Z women for the holidays

Women are ready to shop again. Nearly two years of COVID-19 have given them the space and time to reorganize and reprioritize their lives. But unlike during the 2020 holiday season, the wide availability of vaccines is empowering them to return to stores. The question for retailers is: What do they have to do to keep women coming back?
RETAIL
World Economic Forum

Gen Z more willing to commute, millennials say no

A survey carried on people in Australia and New Zealand shows that Gen Z feels more drawn to commuting by car, whereas older Millenials are strongly opposed to this. Below is an exploration of how attitudes to commuting have changed through the pandemic. According to a survey of 1,200 people...
NEW ZEALAND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Germany
psychologytoday.com

Top Gifts for the Modern Gen Z

Gen Z is facing a very different future than past generations have. The best gifts for this holiday season do not come in boxes with bows. The best gifts you can give the Gen Z in your life is the knowledge they need for future success. Our youth have an...
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Millennials, Gen Z feeling the pain of runaway inflation

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

The Best Gifts For Gen Z Giftees, According to a Gen Z'er

Understanding the niche likes and interests of Gen Z’ers can feel like an impossible task. Always on TikTok, drinks oat milk iced lattes like it’s water, has a skincare routine long enough to be a short film, and are consistently self-deprecating—yet firm believers in manifesting their dream lives. So what do you gift the person in your life who fits all of these categories? Luckily for you, I know all about the best gifts for Gen Z. Not only do I write about the hottest products on the market for a living, but I'm also a proud member of Generation Z, and if that’s not enough to add to my credibility, my favorite thing to do is shop—a lot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MySanAntonio

Vegan Brands Are Swinging For Our Greatest Hope: Gen Z

Vegetarianism isn’t what it used to be, due in large part to kids these days. And for the sake of the world, that’s a good thing. Marketers, parents, teachers, and old fogies of all stripes have always balked at how different the youth are from their own generation. Gen Z has been no exception: though its youngest members are still in grade school, studies and op-eds have already begun making sweeping generalizations about the kids and young adults born between 1997 and 2012 or thereabouts.
FOOD & DRINKS
AlleyWatch

Inside the Mind of Gen Z

Everyone is trying to understand Gen Z — what they’re thinking, how they’re interacting. The fascination makes sense: Gen Zers represent 35% of the global population, $143bn in spending power, and are influencing tech trends and culture at a more rapid pace than ever before. In September...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Democrat-Herald

New poll shows how pandemic stress is weighing heavily on Gen Z

Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil. Overall, more than a...
MENTAL HEALTH
NYS Music

A New Survey Shows That Gen Z Listeners Are Changing the Way People Choose Music Preferences

A new survey released by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shows that Gen Z listeners are changing the way people are choosing their music preferences from genres, to quality, to era. The survey was released on December 1, 2021 by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. which is a leader in immersive entertainment experiences. The survey found there was a shift in particularly Gen Z’s listening behaviors when it comes to music.
MUSIC
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

'Digitally literate' Gen Z and Millennials' pandemic experience shaped by social media

Younger people's experience of the COVID-19 pandemic was shaped by their savvy use of social media platforms, navigating mis- and dis-information, subjective content loops, big-tech algorithms and emerging "splinter platforms," a new University of Melbourne report has found. "Social Media & COVID-19—a Global Study of Digital Crisis Interaction Among Gen...
INTERNET
Iowa State Daily

Snapchat: A communication tool and a cultural focus for Gen Z

With the rising popularity of Snapchat, progressively more users are losing sight of the original intent of the programming; to communicate and connect friends together through snapshots of their daily life. There is a significant increase in daily active users on Snapchat. A 2021 article published by Forbes reports, “The...
INTERNET
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Local Gen Z Author Launches Book

“Phone banking for a US progressive takes every last ounce of humanism one has and runs it over three hundred times with a monster truck that has acid-covered knives for tires.”. After working alongside Cori Bush in her defeat against Lacy Clay, local author Olivia Stevermer decided to share her...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WWD

Lycra Takes Hold of Digital Experiences Through New Customer Portal

Click here to read the full article. Staying competitive in retail means moving swiftly, at lightning speed — that’s why The Lycra Company’s latest venture, Lycra One Online, jump starts its customers’ concepts by offering a newly minted digital presence rich in resources, community, and exclusive content to drive ideas from concept to launch. The Lycra Company, known for its solutions in the apparel and personal care industries, launched its Lycra One Online Network Exchange, a new online customer portal that empowers brands, retailers, and garment makers to connect to a global network of mills on a single platform centered on...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy