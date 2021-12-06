NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Bulls prediction, odds, pick and more – 12/6/2021

The Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been on a tear this season, dominating his matchups and fueling the Nuggets through their mediocre 13-13 season so far. Despite the Nuggets’ somewhat underwhelming standing (7th in the Western Conference), Jokic has been averaging monster numbers through his last five games. The Joker has recorded 30 points or more, as well as 10 assists or more in three of his last five, while logging 11 or more rebounds in all his last five games. So far, Jokic has contributed a triple double thrice in the five-game stretch. As a result of his eye-popping play, Jokic is officially the only player aside from fellow MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last two seasons to have a statline of 35/15/5 in less than 35 minutes played. Unreal.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO