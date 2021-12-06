ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Bulls prediction, odds, pick and more – 12/6/2021

By Zach Hood
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will matchup on Monday night in an inter-conference matchup. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Bulls prediction and pick. The Nuggets and Bulls will battle on Monday as Chicago will look to defend their home floor. The Bulls are...

FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
Lonzo Ball
Pj Dozier
Demar Derozan
Alex Caruso
Jamal Murray
Zach Lavine
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ massive COVID-19 outbreak hits another player

The Chicago Bulls were without DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green and Matt Thomas in an ugly loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night due to health and safety protocols. Now, Derrick Jones Jr. is the latest Bulls player to enter the protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 17-9 start to the 2021-22 season, but of late have seen a slew of health and safety protocol entries throw their team’s well-being, schedule and rotations into flux. As of this writing, five of the Bulls’ 19 rostered players (including two-way contracts...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls at Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Both the Bulls and Heat will be playing considerably short-handed on Saturday. The Bulls have lost five players, including DeMar DeRozan, to health and safety protocol, while the Heat are missing stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

‘It is a scary time’: Chicago Bulls can’t overcome COVID-19 losses — 2 more players bring their outbreak to 7 — in a 118-92 loss to the Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls’ hot start to the season continued to crumble at the hands of a COVID-19 outbreak with a second-straight blowout on the road. The Miami Heat bullied the Bulls on both ends of the court Saturday night, posterizing players in a 118-92 rout highlighting the cracks left by absences throughout the roster. With seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and only 11 suited up in ...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls down to 9 available players after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. enter COVID-19 protocol — bringing the team total to 9 out in the last 2 weeks

The Chicago Bulls are down to nine players after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered COVID-19 protocol Sunday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nine Bulls players are currently in the league protocol, including the leading duo of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls are set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday with half of their roster in isolation. The NBA listed 21 ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic matches Giannis Antetokounmpo with MVP-level record

The Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been on a tear this season, dominating his matchups and fueling the Nuggets through their mediocre 13-13 season so far. Despite the Nuggets’ somewhat underwhelming standing (7th in the Western Conference), Jokic has been averaging monster numbers through his last five games. The Joker has recorded 30 points or more, as well as 10 assists or more in three of his last five, while logging 11 or more rebounds in all his last five games. So far, Jokic has contributed a triple double thrice in the five-game stretch. As a result of his eye-popping play, Jokic is officially the only player aside from fellow MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last two seasons to have a statline of 35/15/5 in less than 35 minutes played. Unreal.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls COVID-19 fiasco goes from bad to worse

The Chicago Bulls have gotten some more unfortunate COVID-19 news as they have announced that Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson have landed in the league’s health and safety protocols. These two players now join Derrick Jones Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, and Javonte Green. It has been...
NBA
