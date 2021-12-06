ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Dec. 6, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phls5_0dFKHZ8N00
Amy Marsden

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Amy Marsden has joined their Richmond office as senior vice president and will lead Commercial Property Services, which manages over 30 million square feet. Marsden most recently served as senior area director for the RMR Group, where she handled a portfolio of nearly 10 million square feet in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Western Virginia, and oversaw the property management and project management staff throughout Virginia and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Marsden’s property management expertise of more than 17 years includes affiliations with JLL, AECOM, First Potomac, and CBRE. She holds a B.A. in English from Ohio State University. She is an active member within the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) Richmond Chapter, Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), Richmond Chapter, and Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate (GRACRE).

***

Green Clean Express Auto Wash recently purchased one-acre of land at 9486 West Broad Street in Henrico County for $1,500,000 for the immediate development of their third Metro Richmond location. Alex T. Wotring of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the purchaser.

***

Phon Hoonsan recently joined EXIT First Realty as a real estate sales agent.

***

Eastgate Town, LLC recently purchased Eastgate Town Center, a 117,773 SF regional shopping center in Eastern Henrico, for $18.25 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford of Colliers International represented the seller, Eastgate Town Center LLC, owned by Richmond Base real estate investor Mark Harris.

***

Forcke Kaplan & Associates recently renewed its lease of 1,639 SF at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen. Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti of Colliers International represented the landlord.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Take 5 Oil Change – leased 0.43 acres at 7212 West Broad Street (David Smith and Will McGoogan represented the tenant and James Ashby and Alex Wotring represented the landlord); Batzli Stiles Butler PC – renewed their lease of 12,656 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Rivian, LLC – leased 16,000 SF of office/warehouse space at 2289 Dabney Road (Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Addison Clark, LLC – leased 5,523 SF of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at Highwoods Plaza, 4470 Cox Road (Mark E. Douglas represented the tenant); Richmond Strikers Soccer Club, Inc. – renewed its lease of 4,075 SF of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at Park I, Building B, 4202 Park Place Court (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); Traffic Safety Consultants, Inc. – renewed its lease of 2,992 SF of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, Building I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); The DRIPBaR – leased 1,970 SF of retail space at Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing II, 7000 Forest Avenue (Connie Jordan Nielsen and James Ashby IV represented the landlord).

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Glen Forest office complex sells for $87 million

The Glen Forest office complex in Henrico’s Near West End, an 85-acre, 11-building portfolio between Glenside Drive, Forest Avenue and I-64, has new owners. The complex’s owner, Brookfield Properties, sold it for $87 million Dec. 1 to a partnership between Jack Sitt Realty of New York and Gulf Islamic Investments of Dubai, U.A.E.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Dec. 9, 2021

Henrico officials plan to provide a real estate tax “dividend,” and other details from County Manager John Vithoulkas’s “State of the County” address; tonight is the final night of the “Henrico Holiday Express” tour; recent property transactions in Henrico. Thank you for reading!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico Citizen

Breeze Airways to launch service between RIC, Palm Beach

Low-fare airline Breeze Airways will launch new weekly service between Richmond International Airport and Palm Beach, Florida beginning Feb. 19, airline officials announced Dec. 6. The addition is the airline’s first since it debuted in May. With the new route, Breeze now will serve four destinations from Richmond; the other...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Project Management#Cushman Wakefield#The Rmr Group#Raleigh Durham#Jll#Aecom#First Potomac#Cbre#Ohio State University#Irem#Exit First Realty#Sf#Bradley#Colliers International#Eastgate Town Center Llc#Richmond Base
Henrico Citizen

Henrico witnesses 122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

For the first time in two months, Henrico County has witnessed more than 120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on a single day, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county reported 122 new cases Thursday, a week after Thanksgiving – its most since 129 were reported Oct. 2; only two other days since then (Oct. 6 and 8) witnessed more than 100 new cases.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

SBA seeks nominations for local Small Business Person of the Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now seeking nominations for the 2022 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards, which recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities the our nation’s economy. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-9f194').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var...
SMALL BUSINESS
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy