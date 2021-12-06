Business in brief – Dec. 6, 2021

Amy Marsden

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Amy Marsden has joined their Richmond office as senior vice president and will lead Commercial Property Services, which manages over 30 million square feet. Marsden most recently served as senior area director for the RMR Group, where she handled a portfolio of nearly 10 million square feet in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Western Virginia, and oversaw the property management and project management staff throughout Virginia and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Marsden’s property management expertise of more than 17 years includes affiliations with JLL, AECOM, First Potomac, and CBRE. She holds a B.A. in English from Ohio State University. She is an active member within the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) Richmond Chapter, Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), Richmond Chapter, and Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate (GRACRE).

***

Green Clean Express Auto Wash recently purchased one-acre of land at 9486 West Broad Street in Henrico County for $1,500,000 for the immediate development of their third Metro Richmond location. Alex T. Wotring of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the purchaser.

***

Phon Hoonsan recently joined EXIT First Realty as a real estate sales agent.

***

Eastgate Town, LLC recently purchased Eastgate Town Center, a 117,773 SF regional shopping center in Eastern Henrico, for $18.25 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford of Colliers International represented the seller, Eastgate Town Center LLC, owned by Richmond Base real estate investor Mark Harris.

***

Forcke Kaplan & Associates recently renewed its lease of 1,639 SF at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Glen Allen. Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti of Colliers International represented the landlord.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Take 5 Oil Change – leased 0.43 acres at 7212 West Broad Street (David Smith and Will McGoogan represented the tenant and James Ashby and Alex Wotring represented the landlord); Batzli Stiles Butler PC – renewed their lease of 12,656 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Rivian, LLC – leased 16,000 SF of office/warehouse space at 2289 Dabney Road (Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Addison Clark, LLC – leased 5,523 SF of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at Highwoods Plaza, 4470 Cox Road (Mark E. Douglas represented the tenant); Richmond Strikers Soccer Club, Inc. – renewed its lease of 4,075 SF of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at Park I, Building B, 4202 Park Place Court (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); Traffic Safety Consultants, Inc. – renewed its lease of 2,992 SF of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, Building I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); The DRIPBaR – leased 1,970 SF of retail space at Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing II, 7000 Forest Avenue (Connie Jordan Nielsen and James Ashby IV represented the landlord).