Erdogan’s visit to Qatar to yield deals but no MbS meeting

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – Doha and Ankara said on Monday they will sign dozens of deals during a visit to Qatar by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who also sought to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there, according to two people familiar with the plan. Such a direct meeting...

AFP

UN envoy sees 'step' toward Syria solution

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen called Sunday for a "step for step" approach in finding a political solution to Syria's conflict, following his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states. Several rounds of United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition aimed at forging a new constitution have so far failed. "I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call 'a step for step' approach, where you put on the table steps that is defined with precisions, that is verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust," he said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. "My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process," he told journalists.
Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it expected to post its first budget surplus in nearly a decade next year, as it plans to restrict public spending despite a surge in oil prices that helped to refill state coffers emptied by the pandemic. After an expected fiscal...
AFP

Israeli PM on historic visit to UAE

Israel's Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates Sunday for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after the countries established diplomatic ties last year. - Iran 'nuclear blackmail' - The UAE last year became the third Arab nation to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. 
The Independent

PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

Israel's prime minister announced that he would make the first official visit by a sitting premier to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran Naftali Bennett s office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties. The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister. Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security cooperation over their shared concern over Iran, but formalized ties last year as part of the...
Emmanuel Macron
Jamal Khashoggi
Turkey and Qatar Leaders Meet Amid Growing Isolation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan starts a two-day visit to close ally Qatar on Monday. Afghanistan and economic support for Turkey’s crisis-ridden economy are expected to be on the agenda of talks between the two countries’ leaders. Turkish and Qatari officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-day visit to Qatar...
Erdogan: It’s ‘Türkiye’ from now on, not ‘Turkey’

The latest change is in line with the efforts of the Erdogan-led government to boost Turkish exports and thus increase the inflow of US dollars into the country’s crumbling economy. All exported Turkish-made goods will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” from now on, instead of the traditionally used “Made in...
Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he plans to pay a return visit to the United Arab Emirates in February as the two countries move to put years of tense relations behind them. Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Ankara last week,
Doha, QA
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Truss said there was "very much a united voice... that there will be massive consequences for Russia in the case of an incursion into Ukraine".
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
AFP

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria

Mohammed al-Debek, a schoolteacher in northern Syria, is on strike: the currency devaluation in neighbouring Turkey has slashed the value of his salary by two-thirds. His town of Al-Bab lies in a northern area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate. Because the Turkish lira is now the main currency in the area, its recent nose-dive has heaped further pain on the people living there. "My salary in 2017 was worth 160 dollars, but today it is worth 50 dollars, a fraction of its value," the 33-year-old told AFP outside the washed-out yellow walls of his school.
dallassun.com

Russia urges NATO to formally drop Ukraine & Georgia ascension plans

Russia has called upon NATO to publicly reverse its previously stated intent to take former Soviet states Ukraine and Georgia into its ranks, arguing that doing so would benefit the ?fundamental interests of European security.?. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow expanded on the idea of a comprehensive security deal with...
