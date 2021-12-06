ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco restaurant apologizes after denying uniformed police officers service

By ZACHARY ROGERS
13 WHAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — A breakfast restaurant in California has issued an apology after staff refused service to three uniformed police officers and asked them to leave. The owners of San Francisco's "Hilda and Jesse" said in an Instagram post the restaurant had "politely" asked the police officers who had come to...

13wham.com

