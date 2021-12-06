Danske Bank Asked to Expand Debt-Collection Investigation

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) is found at 15 USC § 1692. It is a very powerful federal consumer statute packed into just six pages. The FDCPA was enacted by Congress on September 20, 1977 and became effective six months later. In formulating the Act, Congress articulated the purposes for the enactment of legislation as follows: “There is abundant evidence of the use of abusive, deceptive, and unfair debt collection practices by many debt collectors. Abusive debt collection practices contribute to the number of personal bankruptcies, to marital instability, to the loss of jobs, and to the invasions of individual privacy.” 15 USC § 1692(a).

