Danske Bank Asked to Expand Debt-Collection Investigation

Multiple courts throughout the United States are addressing claims brought against debt collectors for alleged violations of § 1692c(b) of the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (“FDCPA” or the “Act”) and reaching conflicting conclusions. The Eleventh Circuit granted rehearing and issued a newly revised opinion on October 28, 2021. Hunstein v. Preferred Collection & Mgmt. Services, Inc., 19-14434, 2021 WL 4998980 (11th Cir. Oct. 28, 2021). About three weeks later (on November 17th) the active judges of the Eleventh Circuit voted to rehear the matter en banc (meaning all the judges will consider the matter instead of only the panel of three) so they vacated the October 28, 2021 opinion on November 17, 2021. Hunstein v. Preferred Collection & Mgmt. Services, Inc., 19-14434 (11th Cir. November 17, 2021).
